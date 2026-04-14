NEW YORK — Kiki Rice is the Toronto Tempo's first-ever WNBA draft pick.

The Tempo selected the five-foot-11 UCLA guard sixth overall in the first round Monday, 10 days after adding its first players in the WNBA expansion draft.

Rice averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 38 games for the Bruins this season en route to an NCAA championship. The 22-year-old American was one of a record five UCLA players taken in the first round.

KIKI RICE, YOU ARE A TORONTO TEMPO.



Entry Draft presented by @turbotaxcanada pic.twitter.com/oWVUqJFmsZ — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) April 13, 2026

UConn star Azzi Fudd went first overall to the Dallas Wings.

The Tempo chose to have the higher pick in the draft after winning a coin toss, giving the Portland Fire the top choice in the expansion draft earlier this month.

Toronto added two players in the second round, selecting Kentucky forward Teonni Key at No. 22 and Australian forward Saffron Shiels at No. 26 — a pick acquired from Chicago Sky in exchange for not taking any of their players in the expansion draft.

The Tempo finished the draft by choosing Davidson guard Charlise Dunn, another Australian, in the third round (36th overall).

In a busy off-season after the league and the players association's late deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, the Tempo have also signed 2025 all-star Brittney Sykes and veteran forward Isabelle Harrison in free agency.

Canada's first WNBA franchise tips off its first season May 8 at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum against visiting Washington.