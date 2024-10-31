TORONTO - The City of Toronto is set to provide an update today on service and traffic measures to ready the city for Taylor Swift's arrival, with huge crowds expected to flock to the downtown core during her six scheduled shows next month.

Swift will perform at Rogers Centre for her sold-out Eras Tour from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16 and the following week from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, and the city says it is expecting up to 500,000 visitors from outside Toronto.

Tens of thousands of Swifties are expected to use public transit to get to the venue and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where fan event Taylgate'24 is happening, while overlapping events at Scotiabank Arena could bring up to 20,000 more people downtown.

The Toronto Transit Commission says it has no subway closures planned during the events, and it will have extra service on subway lines 1 and 2 in the hours before and after Swift's showtimes.

The transit agency says it is planning on more streetcars and buses for some routes, including the 509 Harbourfront and the 510D Spadina.

Provincial transit authority Metrolinx says it will have additional staff and signage at Union Station to guide fans to the concerts.

Toronto police say they will work with the event organizers and local stakeholders to manage security measures and crowds.