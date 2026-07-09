Toronto Raptors put Kawhi Leonard trade on hold pending NBA investigation

Kawhi Leonard attends a press conference where former teammate Kyle Lowry signed a one-day contract to retire as a Toronto Raptor, in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Kawhi Leonard attends a press conference where former teammate Kyle Lowry signed a one-day contract to retire as a Toronto Raptor, in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Toronto Raptors say they have put their proposed trade for Kawhi Leonard on hold after the NBA said the team would assume the risk of any outcome from the league’s ongoing investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers.

The proposed deal would send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, a 2027 pick swap and two second-round picks to the Clippers for Leonard.

The NBA’s ongoing investigation reportedly stems from allegations first reported by journalist Pablo Torre that Leonard signed a US$28-million ``no-show’’ endorsement deal with Aspiration, an environmental financial technology company, that required no work beyond remaining with the Clippers.

Aspiration later entered bankruptcy after its co-founder was charged with fraud, though Leonard has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

The Raptors said they will wait until the investigation is complete before moving ahead with the trade. The team said in a statement that it remains eager to bring Leonard back to Toronto and is looking for a swift resolution for the players, organization and fans.

Leonard led the Raptors to their only NBA championship in 2019 before leaving for the Clippers as a free agent that summer.