The Toronto Raptors have confirmed that Vince Carter's No. 15 will be the first number to be retired by the NBA franchise.

The Raptors said in a release Friday that Carter's jersey will be lifted to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena at halftime of the team's Nov. 2 game against the Sacramento Kings.

Carter was in Toronto on Friday to attend an MLSE Foundation event at the renovated Vince Carter Court at a park in the city's northwest end.

In anticipation of the news, the Raptors hung Carter's iconic No. 15 jersey in key spots across Toronto, with fans spotting the displays on their morning commute.

Carter, an eight-time all-star, played parts of seven seasons with the Raptors. He was named NBA rookie of the year in 1999 and won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2000.

He was the Raptors' first superstar and is credited for raising the profile of the team and igniting enthusiasm for basketball across Canada.