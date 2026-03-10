TORONTO — Toronto police say they have responded to reports that someone discharged a firearm at the U.S. consulate in the city's downtown.

There are no reports of any injuries.

In a post on social media, police say they are on the scene near University Avenue and Queen Street West and investigating.

They say evidence of a firearm discharge has been located.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

The southbound side of University Avenue near the consulate is closed.

