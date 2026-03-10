TORONTO — Toronto police say they have responded to reports that someone discharged a firearm at the U.S. consulate in the city's downtown.
There are no reports of any injuries.
In a post on social media, police say they are on the scene near University Avenue and Queen Street West and investigating.
They say evidence of a firearm discharge has been located.
There is no information on a possible suspect.
The southbound side of University Avenue near the consulate is closed.
Update on Shots Fired at US Consulate https://t.co/5wcdLYBERG— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 10, 2026
News Release - Firearm Discharge Investigation, United States Consulate, University Avenue and Queen Street West, Image releasedhttps://t.co/i5PAdG4VqJ pic.twitter.com/nUhCLvvoZd— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 10, 2026