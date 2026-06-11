A Toronto police officer was shot during exchange of gunfire in North York. Live updates here.

An officer has been rushed to hospital via trauma run following an exchange of gunfire at an apartment building in North York, police say.

According to police, officers were conducting a search warrant at a building on Martha Eaton Way, in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives, at around 5:40 a.m. when there was an exchange of gunfire.

The officer was rushed to hospital via trauma run and his current condition is not known.

A second person was injured at the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Key details:

An officer was taken to hospital via trauma run after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire

Police said he was executing a search warrant at the time of the incident

One other person was injured and taken to hospital for treatment

The SIU is investigating

officer shot Toronto police say an officer was shot following an exchange of gunfire early Thursday morning. (Jacob Estrin/ CP24)

9 a.m.

Police say Chief Myron Demkiw and Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell are heading to Sunnybrook Hospital and will provide an update to reporters shortly.

8:30 a.m.

Police cruisers have lined the street surrounding the building and several officers are on scene. Members of the forensic unit have also arrived.

8:15 a.m.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is on scene and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

8 a.m.

The exact location of the shooting is not clear but one woman told CP24 that she noticed blood on the floor in the lobby.

“It’s kind of scary because this is not the first time. Last year a little boy got shot here,” she told CP24.

Eight-year-old JahVai Roy was killed at the building when he was hit by a stray bullet while lying in bed with his mother in the early morning hours of Aug. 16.