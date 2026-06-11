Toronto officer fatally shot as search warrants executed in connection with U.S. Consulate shooting

A police officer shot and killed at a North York apartment building on Thursday morning was part of a team executing search warrants in relation to multiple shootings in the city, including one at the U.S. Consulate.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw confirmed the connection while speaking to reporters outside Sunnybrook Hospital on Thursday morning.

Martha Eaton Way Investigators work the scene where a Toronto Police Officer was shot in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

According to police, officers were conducting a search warrant at a building on Martha Eaton Way, in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives, at around 5:40 a.m. when Const. Marc Pinizzotto was shot. He died in hospital a short time later.

Key details:

The officer who was killed, Const. Marc Pinizzotto, was an 18-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service.

Demkiw said officers were conducting search warrants across this city in relation to a number of shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate back in March.

The suspect in the shooting is in hospital receiving emergency care.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating.

Follow live updates here:

12:35 p.m. - Suspect fired 1 shot at officer

Speaking to reporters outside the building, Monica Hudon, a spokesperson for the SIU, said officers arrived at the building to conduct “several search warrants.”

The shooting occurred inside a unit on the fourth floor, she said.

A 19-year-old suspect fired one shot at Pinizzotto and a second officer proceeded to shoot the suspect multiple times, Hudon said.

“Officers entered the unit and there was a man who discharged his firearm at one of the officers. The officer fell and then a second officer was behind that officer and he discharged his firearm multiple times at the man,” Hudon said.

“What else happened around it, I just don’t know yet. It is so early on in the investigation.”

The suspect is currently in hospital in critical condition in the intensive care unit, she said.

“Our investigators are still waiting to make entry into the unit and at that time, we will have more details,” Hudon said.

She noted that there were four other people inside the unit.

“They’re relationship to the man... (any) connection to the search warrants, still too early for me to confirm anything,” Hudon said.

She said members of the police service do wear body cameras and the SIU hopes to utilize that video footage to assist in the investigation.

12:31 p.m. – Procession for Const. Pinizzotto

Toronto police say that there will be a procession escorting the body of Const. Pinizzotto from Sunnybrook hospital to the Office of the Chief Coroner beginning at 1 p.m. today.

Officials note there will be “intermittent road closures” along the route travelling north on Bayview Avenue to the 401, west along the 401, exiting at Keele Avenue to the Office of the Chief Coroner (25 Morton Shulman Avenue).

-Jermaine Wilson, CP24.com

11:30 a.m.- Slain officer was married father of 2

Sources tell CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman that Pinizzotto was a married father of twins, a boy and a girl, aged 14. Prior to the joining the Toronto Police Service, sources say, the constable was playing hockey professionally in Europe.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

11:10 a.m. – GTA police chiefs share condolences

Several GTA police chiefs are sharing their condolences following the line-of-duty death of a Toronto police officer.

In a post on social media, Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner says that his service is mourning alongside the entire policing community today.

“Our thoughts are with colleagues who worked with him and shared a commitment to courage, professionalism, and public safety,” he said.

“The sacrifice made will not be forgotten. In this difficult time, we stand united with colleagues who worked with him and shared a commitment to courage, professionalism, and public safety.”

Durham Police Chief Peter Moreira also posted his condolences to social media. In the post, Moreira said that Durham police are grieving with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues.

“This has been an especially heavy week and serves as yet another tragic reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who serve our communities,” he said.

- Chris Fox, Managing Digital Producer for CP24 and CTV News Toronto

10:35 a.m. - ‘A sobering reminder of the sacrifices and risks faced by police’: Premier Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford extended his sympathies on behalf of the people of Ontario to the family, loved ones and fellow service members of Pinizzotto.

“Today is a sobering reminder of the sacrifices and risks faced by police officers across Ontario every day as they work to keep our province safe,” he wrote in a post on social media.

Phil Tsekouras, CTVNewsToronto.ca

10:35 a.m.- Shooting suspect in hospital

Martha Eaton Way Investigators work the scene where a Toronto Police Officer was shot in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

Demkiw confirmed that a suspect in the shooting is in hospital and is currently receiving emergency care.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

10:33 a.m.- ‘A very heavy sorrow’

“There is a very heavy sorrow in our community right now and these moments remind us of just the dangers that our members face each and every day,” Demkiw said.

“In the last two days we’ve seen tragic loss of life,” Demkiw said, referencing the death of OPP Const. Tarun Bali, who was killed in the line of duty in Hearst, Ont. on Tuesday.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

‘There’s a deep sadness and sorrow’: Toronto police chief reflects on fatal shooting of officer Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw gets emotional while speaking about the impact of the fatal shooting of a police officer has had on the community.

10:30 a.m.- One suspect outstanding

Demkiw said there is one suspect outstanding in connection with the investigation relating to the search warrants that were executed across the city this morning. The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Zara Jabbi.

“I urge you to turn yourself in,” Demkiw said.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

10:30 a.m.- Mayor, police union president speaks

“Our members put their lives on the line everyday and it is a tragedy that Marc did not return home safely to his family,” Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, said.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she has known the mother of the slain officer for decades.

“Their grief is shared across this entire city,” Chow said.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

10:28 a.m. – Search warrants connected to U.S. Consulate shooting

Speaking to reporters outside Sunnybrook Hospital on Thursday, Demkiw said the officer was a member of the Emergency Task Force and was shot while executing a search warrant in connection with a number of shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate back in March.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

10:25 a.m. – Officer identified

Police Chief Myron Demkiw has confirmed that 43-year-old Const. Marc Pinizzotto has died following the shooting this morning. He served as a member of the Toronto Police Service for 18 years, Demkiw said.

Myron Demkiw Police Chief Myron Demkiw speaks to reporters at Sunnybrook Hospital.

“This loss will have a profound impact on the Toronto police family, our service, our members, and all members of the larger policing family,” Demkiw said.

“No words can capture the impact on Marc’s family, who expected him to come home today.”

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

9:40 a.m. - Investigation will take ‘a very long time’

CP24 Crime Analyst Steve Ryan said Toronto police will be responsible for handling the investigation into the shooting of the officer while the SIU will investigate whether the officer was justified in discharging his firearm.

“It (the investigation) is going to take a very long time because the SIU are involved,” he said.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

9:20 a.m.- ‘Devastating’

Martha Eaton Way Investigators work the scene where a Toronto Police Officer was shot in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish described the news of the shooting as “devastating.”

“My dad started a 37-year career as an officer in a station in the exact area where the shooting took place. He said knocking on a strange door was always a dangerous moment,” she wrote in a post on social media.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

9 a.m. - Police chief will provide update

Police say Chief Myron Demkiw and Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell are heading to Sunnybrook Hospital and will provide an update to reporters shortly.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

8:30 a.m.- Cruisers line street

Investigators work the scene where a Toronto Police Officer was shot in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey Investigators work the scene where a Toronto Police Officer was shot in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey (Arlyn McAdorey)

Police cruisers have lined the street surrounding the building and several officers are on scene. Members of the forensic unit have also arrived.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

8:15 a.m.- SIU investigating

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is on scene and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com

8 a.m.- Resident calls incident ‘scary’

The exact location of the shooting is not clear but one woman told CP24 that she noticed blood on the floor in the lobby.

“It’s kind of scary because this is not the first time. Last year a little boy got shot here,” she told CP24.

Eight-year-old JahVai Roy was killed at the building when he was hit by a stray bullet while lying in bed with his mother in the early morning hours of Aug. 16.

-Codi Wilson, CP24.com