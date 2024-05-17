Craig Berube is back in Toronto, as the Maple Leafs have hired him as their 32nd head coach in franchise history.

Berube played in 40 games for the Leafs during the 1991-1992 season.

He replaces Sheldon Keefe, who was fired by the team last week after five seasons behind the bench.

Berube most recently coached with the St. Louis Blues. He was fired last December in the midst of his sixth season with the team. Promoted to head coach in November of 2018, Berube became just the second interim head coach in NHL history to lead a team to a Stanley Cup title in June of 2019. The win was the Blues’ first in franchise history.

Prior to coaching the Blues, Berube spent two seasons behind the bench of the Philadelphia Flyers from 2013 to 2015.

In 543 games coached over eight seasons with the Blues and Flyers, Berube amassed a mark of 281-190-72 (.471).

A gritty winger in his playing days, Berube spent 17 seasons in the NHL from 1987 to 2003 with the Flyers, Leafs, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders.

In 1,054 career games, Berube scored 61 goals and added 98 assists.

Berube inherits a Leafs team that has won just one playoff round since 2004 and has a Stanley Cup drought of 56 years.