TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired assistant coach Marc Savard.

The team announced the move in a brief post on social media Monday, less than 24 hours after the Leafs fell 5-1 to the Dallas Stars.

The loss extended Toronto's losing skid to three games, and the team fell to second-last place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-15-5 record.

Savard, 48, was hired by the Leafs in June 2024 when Craig Berube was brought in as head coach.

A former NHL forward, Savard was tasked with co-ordinating Toronto's power play, which is operating at a league-worst 13.3 per cent this season.

The Leafs will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday in their final game before the holiday break.