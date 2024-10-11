A human trafficking investigation by Windsor police has led to the arrest of a Toronto man.

On Sept. 15, a 26-year-old woman told officers she was being forced to work in the sex trade over a one-month long period, with her money, food and movements all being controlled.



Police say also the suspect allegedly threatened and physically assaulted the victim multiple times over that period, including one incident where he threw an object at her and broke a front tooth.



The victim was able to escape after she was brought to Windsor from Toronto to offer sexual services.



The suspect vehicle was located in the 1000 block of Parent Avenue, however police say the man fled on foot.



A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm and over $140,000 in illicit drugs, including 379 grams of fentanyl, 92 grams of cocaine, 717.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 81 tablets of oxycodone.



On Sept. 23, thee OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located and arrested the suspect at a residence in Toronto.



A 28-year-old was brought back to Windsor and charged with 30 offences including trafficking in persons by exercising control, procuring a person to offer or provide sexual services and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.



Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Morality Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

