The suspect accused of shooting a security guard at a Toronto mall back in April is now considered one of the top 25 most wanted fugitives across Canada.

Police released the updated BOLO (Be On The Lookout) Top 25 fugitives list on Thursday, utilizing AI-generated depictions to show how the suspects might move in public.

53-year-old Kyle Douglas Prouse, of Montreal, was the second most wanted fugitive on the list and an award of up to $100,000 has been offered for information leading to his apprehension.

The most wanted fugitive in Canada is now Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar. Singh is wanted in connection with the 2023 assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C.

The FBI previously announced a US$1 million reward for information leading to his arrest. The BOLO program is also offering a reward of up to $250,000.

In total, suspects wanted by the Toronto Police Service make up six of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.

Suspects, BOLO Satinderjeet Singh, Kyle Prouse, and Cody Rudifo are pictured in this combination photo. (Supplied/ BOLO)

‘The clock is ticking’

Police allege Prouse shot a security guard inside Fairview Mall after committing a robbery at a jewelry store on the morning of April 21.

The victim sustained critical injuries but ultimately survived the attack.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Prouse has ties to both Toronto and Vancouver. A $100,000 reward was previously announced for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

“We believe that in the previous three years, he has also committed several armed robberies in Ontario and Quebec. Kyle Prouse, you are now the second most wanted person in this country and we will continue doing everything we can to find you,” Demkiw said.

In a written statement read aloud by the event’s moderator, the victim of the shooting had a message for the man who allegedly shot him.

“The clock is ticking,” he said.

“Bad guys can only run for so long before police catch up. They can only hide for so long before somebody spots them.”

Demkiw noted that a suspect wanted in the murder of 34-year-old Christopher Gordon is the third most wanted suspect on the list.

Police allege Cody Rudifo, 32, of Timmins, is one of two men involved in the murder of Gordon, who was found with traumatic injuries inside a Toronto Community Housing Complex on Oct. 24.

BOLO 25 of Canada's most wanted fugitives.

‘Disturbing conduct’

A $50,000 reward was announced Thursday for information leading to Rudifo’s arrest.

“When the Toronto Police Service member in charge of this investigation submitted this case to us, he stated that this was the most disturbing conduct he had ever encountered in 26 years of service,” Bolo Program Executive Director Max Langlois said at Thursday’s news conference.

Both men, Demkiw said, are believed to be armed and dangerous.

As part of Thursday’s news conference, BOLO also released AI-generated depictions of what the suspects might look like in public.

“The BOLO program has shown time and time again what happens when police and the public work together. Since 2018, 19 of the 28 Toronto cases featured by BOLO have ended in an arrest, including the case that held last year’s number one spot,” Demkiw said.

“When I look at this new list today, my first thought is with the victims of these crimes, the lives that were taken or irrevocably altered, the families, forever changed, the communities left feeling less safe and less secure.”

BOLO program unveils Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives | FULL UPDATE Police services and BOLO program members speak about Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives.

Here is a list of all of the suspect on the BOLO program’s Top 25 Most Wanted Fugitives list: