TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have renewed president and chief executive officer Mark Shapiro's contract for five years, the team announced Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The extension comes on the heels of the Blue Jays' first appearance in the World Series since 1993.

Toronto defeated the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series and beat the Seattle Mariners in the AL Championship Series before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

Shapiro, 58, was named president and CEO of the Blue Jays after the 2015 season, succeeding the retiring Paul Beeston. Shapiro had spent 24 seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, including the last five years as team president.

Ross Atkins, who worked under Shapiro in Cleveland, was hired as Blue Jays GM in December 2015. Atkins is signed through the 2026 campaign.