TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked in their leadership group Monday with contract extensions for Ross Atkins and John Schneider.

Atkins' five-year deal runs through 2031, while Schneider's covers 2028.

The moves follow Toronto's World Series appearance and American League East title last season.

Atkins has overseen five playoff appearances since taking over in 2015.

Schneider has posted a 303-257 record since becoming manager in 2022.

The Blue Jays open the Major League Baseball season Friday against the Athletics at Rogers Centre.