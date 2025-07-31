TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have made a splash on MLB trade deadline day, acquiring right-hander Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland receives minor-league pitcher Khal Stephen, ranked the No. 5 prospect in Toronto's system.

Bieber, 30, is nearing a return from Tommy John surgery and hasn't pitched in the majors this season. He struck out seven over four innings in his latest rehab outing Tuesday with Double-A Akron.

Bieber won the 2020 American League Cy Young after leading the league in ERA (1.63), strikeouts (122) and wins (8) during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

It's the Jays' second major trade this week after adding reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

The Jays, who lead the American League East, opened a three-game series with Kansas City on Friday.