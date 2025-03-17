TORONTO — The Toronto bar where 12 people were injured when masked gunmen opened fire earlier this month says it's co-operating with police and is "heartbroken" by the mass shooting.

The bar's first public statement since the March 7 shooting expressed gratitude for the first responders and relief that no one was killed.

The statement was posted to the Piper Arms Instagram page and signed by the Scarborough location's management.

Police continue to search for the three masked gunmen who they say indiscriminately opened fire inside the bar on its opening night, then fled in a silver car.

They say seven of the victims were hit by gunfire while others were injured by flying glass.

Despite widespread speculation, police have offered no details about the suspects' possible motivations.