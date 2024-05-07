OKLAHOMA CITY - Powerful storms have erupted in the central United States, bringing tornadoes to rural Oklahoma and large hail in parts of Kansas.

At least one death has been reported in Oklahoma.



Tornadoes were spotted skirting northern Oklahoma, including one that caused extensive damage north of Tulsa in the small town of Barnsdall.



The Osage County sheriff has confirmed one person has died.



Homes were destroyed and trees and power lines were toppled by the tornado.



In Kansas, some areas were pelted by apple-sized hail.



The severe weather continued Tuesday and follows heavy rainfall in Houston, where floodwaters began to recede Monday.

