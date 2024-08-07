OTTAWA - The Conservatives say they have no connection to a rash of similar social media posts that flooded the X platform following a Pierre Poilievre event in northern Ontario last week.

The Conservative leader held a rally at a conference centre in Kirkland Lake on July 31, to what appears in a video to be a packed room of several hundred people.



Three days later the platform formerly known as Twitter was awash in hundreds of posts from individuals claiming they "just got back" from the rally and were "buzzing from the energy."



The posts came from accounts with less than five followers, many of them having joined the platform just this month, and very few listing a current location in Canada.



NDP MP Charlie Angus says the deluge raises a question about whether the Conservatives hired an offshore bot farm to 'create a false impression of momentum' for Poilievre in the riding.



Sarah Fischer, the director of communications for the Conservatives, says the party had nothing to do with the posts and that bots post for all politicians, not just Conservatives.

