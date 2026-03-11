The Labrador retriever continues to be top dog in Canada.

The Canadian Kennel Club has released its list of the 10 most popular purebred dog breeds in Canada for 2025, and it says the Labrador retains the top spot.

The breed, known for its friendliness and intelligence, has topped the list for 32 straight years.

Nipping at its heels are the golden retriever in second place and the German shepherd in third.

The organization says the poodle unseated the French bulldog for fourth place this year.

Rounding out the top 10 are the Australian shepherd, Havanese, Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Bernese mountain dog and Shetland sheepdog.