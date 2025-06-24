A Tool and Die shop in Wallaceburg has been fined following a workplace injury.

The Ministry of Labour states that AarKel Tool and Die Inc., an automotive tooling manufacturer, has been fined $75,000.

The Ministry states that in November 2022, a worker was critically injured after a lower carrier assembly - which is a crucial part of a vehicle's drivetrain, specifically within the rear axle or lower unit of an engine - tipped and fell.

The worker was using an overhead crane to fit two parts of a heavy steel automotive tool together where they used jackscrews to secure the object. However, the jackscrews were not bolted to the work surface causing it to tip and fall.

The Ministry states that the company failed, as an employer, to provide information, instruction and supervision to a worker.

The company pleaded guilty in the Provincial Offences Court in Chatham, and was convicted at the end of May 2025.

AarKel Tool and Die is located at 760 Lowe Avenue in Wallaceburg.