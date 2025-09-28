Changes are coming to how Canadian Football League (CFL) games will be played.

The league unveiled a two-part plan earlier this week (Monday) that will be phased in over two years.

Changes include starting next season, no points will be awarded for errant field goals, punts or kickoffs that go through the end zone.

If a returner fields a missed field goal, punt or kickoff in the end zone and either kneels or is tackled in the end zone trying to forward the ball, a single point will be awarded.

University of Windsor Lancers football head coach, Jean-Paul Circelli, told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that it's too early to know if the changes will impact U Sports.

"I know in the past when there's been some rule changes, things will trickle down to us," Circelli said. "We're kind of in a unique spot where we're amateur foot ball but we take things from the pro level as well, so it's kind of the best of both worlds."

In 2027, CFL fields will be reduced from 110 yards to 100 yards and end zones will be reconfigured.

Those modifications will make CFL fields look similar to those in the NFL, but Canadian playing surfaces will remain 65 yards wide as opposed to 53 yards for those south of the border.

Circelli said universities would have to be prepared to spend money to make those changes.

"I just don't see happening immediately, and that will be something that will be up for discussion I'm sure with not just coaches, but athletic directors and really the overall look of what the university can afford and say this is the direction we want to go, but it's a huge undertaking," he said.

Circelli said there would likely be an observation period when the CFL implements their changes.

"I think it's probably going to be an opportunity for U Sport and universities as a whole to say okay let's see what the next year or two looks like before they make any changes to go forward, so it might be a two three year process before you see any trickle down to the universities, if at all," Circelli said.

Another change announced by the CFL includes a 35-second automatic reset on the play clock.

-With files from The Canadian Press