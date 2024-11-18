Another smashed glass door in the city.

Tony Blaks Union Bakery was the victim overnight, and the shop - located at 4081 Tecumseh Road East - was closed at the time.

Tony Blak, the owner of the bakery, arrived this morning to find the front door smashed in.

The culprit broke in and stole some bread.

Blak says he doesn't think much was taken.

"I don't know, but they broke the glass in the front doorway, but we couldn't find a brick or anything. So, they were in here, they ransacked through the shelves, and through the bakery."

He says he feels violated.

"The guy down the street at Bob Reaume Sports, they tore his door off about a week ago or so. So, I just hope this isn't something that we have to worry about all the time. I really don't want to put bars up on my retail location to make it look like some kind of fortified place."

He says he wasn't notified overnight of the occurrence.

"What happened is I usually am in here at 8 o'clock to do some maintenance work, and that's when I discovered it. Unfortunately it happened at a bad time for us, as we're having some problems with our alarm system, and it wasn't able to record the time that the break-in happened."

Blak says there's not much damage inside, and he doesn't think much was taken, but inventory will be done.

The bakery just recently installed new ovens to bake their sought-after bread and buns.