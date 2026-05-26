Tom Jones returning to Caesars Windsor

Tom Jones will be performing at Caesars Windsor on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The legendary Tom Jones is coming back to Caesars Windsor.

He’s bringing his “Come Gather Round Tour” to The Colosseum stage on Tuesday, September 22.

Jones started his musical career in the early 1960s and is known for a number of hits, including “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat?” “Delilah” and “She’s a Lady.”

He’s sold over 100 million records and has won multiple BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award, the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award, and a Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.