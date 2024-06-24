Tom Jones is returning to Caesars Windsor.



He's bringing his Ages & Stages Tour to the The Colosseum on Monday, September 9.



Jones is known for a number of hits including "It's Not Unusual," "Kiss," "Delilah," and "What’s New Pussycat."



He was also knighted by Her Majesty the Queen and has won a list of awards including Brit Awards for "British Male Solo Artist" and "Outstanding Contribution to Music."



Jones last performed at Caesars Windsor in September 2022.



Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday and tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday.

