TORONTO — Tom Green's Canadian comeback continues with plans to host Canada's biggest country music awards show.

The Canadian Country Music Association says the offbeat comedian and actor takes the reins of the CCMA Awards on Sept 13 in Kelowna, B.C.

Green says in a release that country music has always been a big part of his life growing up and that he's looking forward to bringing "a few surprises" to the gala.

Green presides over the bash while pursuing multiple CanCon projects since returning to Canada after decades spent in Los Angeles.

That includes the upcoming Crave interview series, "Tom Green's Funny Farm," in which he hosts a variety of guests at his rural Ontario property.

The CCMA Awards is set to broadcast live on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app, and will be available to stream the next day on Crave.