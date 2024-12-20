It's going to cost you more to cross over to Detroit through the tunnel starting Jan. 1, 2025.

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation has announced a $0.50 toll increase for credit card and debit card users to $7.25.

Tolls were last raised two years ago, according to CEO Tal Czudner, who says this increase will help pay for upcoming capital projects.

"Over the next few years we're going to have to do a little bit more work to the ceiling, closer to the entrance of the tunnel," he said. "Then we're also going to have to fix up the roadway. It gets a fair amount of traffic, about 12,000 cars a day through there."

He says the tunnel offers travellers a way to save on tolls through their Nexpress program.

"It's kind of like our frequent flyer package. So you sign up to the express account and you put some money in the account, and we issue you a little RFID tag that you could put onto your windshield, or attach to even your keys and you swipe that up as you're going through, so it's quicker and then you save a couple of bucks every time."

The cost of Nexpress users will also increase, moving from $5.40 to $5.90.

Czudner says Nexpress offers the best value to frequent travellers.

"If you're going back and forth, both ways it's a little under $12," he said. "It'll be $11.90, both ways, using an express account."

Czudner says come the second week of January, an increase of $0.75 for credit and debit card users to $8.25, is expected for travellers returning to Windsor through the tunnel.

Tolls are also increasing at the Ambassador Bridge on Jan. 1. The company announced earlier this month the toll for a passenger vehicle on the bridge going from Canada into the United States is going up to $12, up from $11 Canadian.

Paying in U.S. dollars, the rate from the U.S. to Canada will be $9 US, up from $8 US.