Caesars Windsor officials say they regret to announce the TLC show, originally scheduled for Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m., has been cancelled due to artist illness.

TLC released a statement about the inconvinience:



"We deeply regret to inform you that we must cancel the upcoming show date. Unfortunately, a few members of our tour, including Tionne, have fallen ill with the flu. As a result, Tionne has lost her voice. Following medical advice, she has been instructed not to perform this week. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to the opportunity to perform for you in the near future. We love you and will see you soon."



For ticket refunds:



If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, you're asked to bring a photo ID, proof of purchase, and tickets to the Box Office, which is open Friday and Saturday from 12p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.



The Box Office will be open on Thursday, May 16 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. to process ticket refunds or purchase tickets for an upcoming show.



If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be automatically processed using your method of payment.

