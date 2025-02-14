MONTREAL - Matthew and Brady Tkachuk scored thousands of goals in their driveway growing up.

The brothers dreamt of pulling on their country's sweater some day — together.

The real thing might be even better than the rambunctious, uniquely talented duo could have ever imagined.

Matthew scored twice and added an assist to go along with Brady's two-goal performance as the United States thumped Finland 6-1 in the countries' 4 Nations Face-Off opener Thursday.

"I don't really think it's hit yet," Brady, captain of the Ottawa Senators, said of playing with his older sibling on the international stage. "This has been the best experience of my hockey life. I can't really describe the excitement and joy.

"It's been amazing."

Matt Boldy and Jake Guentzel added a goal and an assist each for the Americans, who got 20 saves from Connor Hellebuyck. Zach Werenski chipped in three assists, while Jack Eichel had two.

U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan put the Tkachuk brothers on Eichel's flanks in the second period with the score tied 1-1. The trio exploded for six points in the third.

"Not only are they great players, but they're great teammates," Sullivan said of the Tkachuks. "It's pretty cool when you have an opportunity to play with your brother, and there might be some added motivation or some added inspiration."

The skilled, bruising sons of former NHLer Keith Tkachuk, who was in attendance with many family and friends, bagged five total points some 21 years after dad put up four goals and an assist against Russia at the 2004 World Cup.

"They're special players," U.S. forward J.T. Miller said. "They bring a different part to the game than a lot of people do. They thrive in moments like these."

On the other side, it's back to the drawing board for the Finns, who got the opening goal from Henri Jokiharju. Juuse Saros stopped 26 shots.

"We either win or we learn," said captain Aleksander Barkov. "We learned a lot."

Canada defeated Sweden 4-3 in overtime Wednesday to open the round-robin tournament that's serving as an appetizer ahead of the NHL's Olympic return in 2026.

The U.S. tops the standings with three points with the convincing regulation win followed by Canada (two), Sweden (one) and Finland (zero).

The Canadians and Americans meet Saturday night after the Swedes and Finns play a matinee. The showcase then shifts to Boston for two games Monday before the final Feb. 20.

Some fans at the Bell Centre booed the American national anthem ahead of Thursday's puck drop despite being asked to show respect to both countries by the arena's public address announcer.

"I didn't like it," Matthew Tkachuk said. "And that's all I got."

Crowds at professional sporting events across Canada have jeered "The Star-Spangled Banner" in recent weeks following tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

"These guys are hockey players, and they're here to play hockey," Sullivan said of his group. "They're also proud Americans and it's a privilege to represent your nation."

The 4 Nations represents the closest men's hockey has come to a best-on-best event since the 2016 World Cup. The NHL went to five straight Olympics between 1998 and 2014 before skipping the 2018 Games for financial reasons and cancelling plans in 2022 because of COVID-19 concerns.

Russia isn't part of this tournament because of its ongoing war in Ukraine, while reigning world champion Czechia is also on the outside looking in thanks to a compressed competition window in the middle of the NHL schedule.

After his younger brother scored in the first, Matthew Tkachuk put the U.S. up 3-1 on a power play 15 seconds into the third with a shot Saros should have stopped.

Guentzel then fired home the American's next effort just 11 seconds later before Brady Tkachuk buried his second of the night at exactly three minutes to put the game to bed. Matthew Tkachuk added his second goal at 11:33 on a power play.

"What helps us is just the communication," Matthew, who won the Stanley Cup last season with the Florida Panthers, said of playing with Brady. "Being brutally honest with one another. We want the puck in a certain spot we're gonna (say) it right away."

The Finns opened Thursday's scoring at 7:31 of the first when Jokiharju floated a knuckling shot that fooled Hellebuyck.

Brock Nelson hit the post before that breakthrough and Auston Matthews rattled the crossbar after the Americans fell behind, but Brady Tkachuk banked a shot in off Saros at 10:21.

Boldy put the U.S. up 2-1 with 2:56 left in the second when he tipped home a point shot off the stick of Minnesota Wild teammate Brock Faber before the floodgates — led by the Tkachuks — opened in the third.

"There's no complacency," Brady Tkachuk said. "Just want to keep making more memories."