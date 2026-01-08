It has been 150 days since unionized workers at Titan Tool and Die were locked out after contract talks with the company failed.

Unifor previously said this was the longest dispute the union has had in the automotive industry in Windsor, surpassing Windsor's 99-day Ford strike of 1945.

The union represents 27 active members, with 33 on layoff.

Unifor Local 195 president Emile Nabbout said he's disturbed that there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel for his members.

"The people are really getting pissed off because the company are not really coming forward with what their intention is to do with this company. 150 days, a little bit over 150 days now. This is probably one of the longest labour dispute we have seen in this area and across the country," he said.

In Oct. 2025, the workers rejected 15 pages of concessions from the company, which included a proposed wage freeze, elimination of cost-of-living language, elimination of an annual lump sum payment, elimination of retiree benefits, rollback of benefits, mandatory overtime, removal of seniority rights, and concessions around pensions.

Since then, Nabbout said the union and company have engaged in a few scheduled talks.

"The company keeps insisting on the same thing, and the union have the same position unchanged. So we are kind of in a stalemate situation with this employer," said Nabbout.

He said he feels his members are being held hostage.

"The union are not going to sit idle doing nothing, just sitting on the picket line. This is not acceptable. This is being transparent business and shame on them for continuing doing what they've been doing to our members and their family," he said.

Nabbout said they could pursue going to the Ontario Labour Relations Board with their case and claims of bargaining in bad faith, but added that he felt the process was not sufficient enough to get the company back to the table.