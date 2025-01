The Detroit Pistons have announced that they have moved up the start of Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns due to the Detroit Lions playoff game.

Fans wanting to view watch both games will have the chance without them overlapping.

The Pistons game was originally suppose to start at 5 p.m., and was moved up to 4 p.m.

The Lions will host the Washington Commanders at 8 p.m. at Ford Field.