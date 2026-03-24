It's a chance for you to have on say on which roads are the worst ones in Windsor-Essex and across Ontario.

CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) is launching its annual Worst Roads campaign today that asks drivers, cyclists, transit riders, and pedestrians to nominate bad roads with the goal of influencing change across the province.

Government Relations Consultant with CAA-SCO Brian Pirvu says a new CAA survey found 80 per cent of CAA members are worried about the state of Ontario's roads.

"They're venting about the state of their roads to a spouse, coworkers, and friends but not necessarily to governments responsible for road maintenance, which is why we do this campaign: to have and continue to have those conversations in order to make sure infrastructure funding remains a priority," he says.

Pirvu says a bad road could be listed for a variety of reasons including problems like potholes or congestion.

"We'll also see quite a few issues regarding pedestrian and cycling infrastructure. Are their roads safe to cross? Is there a road safety issue? We take all that information into account, and we organize it in a way that we can communicate with governments in hopes of getting a response and fixing some of those roads," he says.

According to a the recent CAA survey, cracks in pavement remain the most common issue with the issue identified by 88 per cent of member respondents, followed closely by potholes at 87 per cent, uneven or bumpy road surfaces at 81 per cent, and congestion at 80 per cent.

Pirvu says Banwell Road and Riverside Drive in Windsor both made the list of the worst roads in Southwest region in 2025.

"We know the City of Windsor is paying attention to this. There is road resurfacing and repaving work going on on Riverside right now, as well as sidewalk and multiuse trail improvements. Even on Banwell Road there's a large construction project to improve the corridor," he says.

Nominations for the 2026 CAA Worst Roads campaign can be submitted online at www.caaworstroads.com until April 17. Once nominations close, CAA will compile and release Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads later this year, as well as regional top five lists.

In 2025, Banwell Road was listed as the worst road in Ontario's Southwest region, which includes the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Essex County, and Lambton County.

Blackwell Sideroad and Michigan Avenue in Sarnia took the second and third spots, followed by Windsor's Riverside Drive in fourth and Vidal Street South in Sarnia.