The "Architects of AI" were named Time magazine's person of the year for 2025.

The magazine on Thursday cited 2025 as the year when the potential of artificial intelligence "roared into view" with no turning back.

AI was a leading contender for the top slot, according to prediction markets, along with tech CEOs Jensen Huang of Nvidia and Sam Altman of OpenAI.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope whose election this year followed the death of Pope Francis, was also considered a contender, with President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani topping lists as well.