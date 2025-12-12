Just two weeks left to collect on a winning lottery ticket sold in Windsor.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming say a $10,000 prize from the Saturday, December 28, 2024, Lottario prize has not been claimed.

The winning numbers from this draw are 02 - 12 - 22 - 28 - 32 - 34 with a bonus number of 36.

Players must match five of the six main draw numbers, as well as the bonus number, to win the second prize.

Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

OLG says the prize claim verification ensures that prize ownership and eligibility are confirmed before a prize is paid. If you believe you bought the winning ticket, or perhaps lost it, please be prepared to provide specific details-including where and when your ticket was purchased-when calling OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.

Information about unclaimed tickets can be found on the OLG.ca Unclaimed Tickets page.