Tim Hortons will launch a Harry Potter menu next month. Here’s what you can expect

Tim Hortons is launching a Harry Potter-themed menu, with Hogwarts-inspired food and merchandise this August. (Tim Hortons)

Canadian customers will get a chance to order items inspired by the Harry Potter film franchise at Tim Hortons locations across Canada next month.

The coffee chain said in a press release Monday that it’s launching the new menu, as well as limited-edition merchandise and packaging, in August to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie based on J. K. Rowling’s children’s book series.

The campaign, called “Back to Hogwarts with Harry Potter,” will feature “visually stunning” packaging that’s “full of easter eggs for Harry Potter fans,” read the press release.

“Harry Potter has been a beloved part of so many of our guests’ lives for decades and we couldn’t be more excited for Canadians to discover the wizarding world at Tims restaurants,” Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons, said in a statement.

Tim Hortons Harry Potter themed menu Tim Hortons is launching a Harry Potter-themed menu, with Hogwarts-inspired food and merchandise this August. (Tim Hortons)

From the “Gryffindor Strawberry Cheesecake Donut” to the “Slytherin Chocolate Pistachio Donut,” Canadians can choose several treats inspired by a Hogwarts house, referring to the learning communities at the fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“Patronus Sparkling Quenchers” and a “Forbidden Forest Iced Tea Quenchers” will be served in a special cup, and can be customized with a protein dairy beverage, lemonade or frozen, according to the company.

The enormous appeal of the orphaned wizard Harry Potter and his magical world will soon extend to television, with an eight-episode series to air on the U.S. platform HBO Max on Dec. 25 this year.

In May, Tim Hortons announced it was opening 80 new locations and renovating 400 others in Canada this year.

With files from CNN