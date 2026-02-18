Tim Hortons’ iconic Roll Up The Rim To Win contest is returning next week for its 40th anniversary, and the company says the annual tradition of physically rolling up the rims of hot beverage cups is officially back for good.

“When we brought ‘Rolling Up The Rim’ back last spring, the response was incredible and we were reminded how important this iconic Tims tradition is for our guests,” Tim Hortons president Axel Schwan said in a press release Wednesday.

“So, we’re thrilled to share that Rolling Up The Rim of our cups is coming back – starting on Feb. 23 – and not just for this year, but for years to come."

Tim Hortons made a significant change to the contest in 2020, mainly due to pandemic health concerns, ditching the physical prizes customers could win on their coffee cups and shifting to a primarily digital format with the name “Roll Up To Win.”

The chain brought back physical contest cups last year to the delight of many Canadian coffee drinkers who said they missed the tradition of rolling them up to reveal prizes like another free hot beverage or donut, or larger prizes ranging from televisions to vehicles.

“They probably took a look at their numbers, the success of the program over the last few years, and potentially they may have seen a bit of a softening of it or maybe not the same penetration rate pre-COVID,” retail analyst Bruce Winder told CTVNews.ca in an interview Wednesday.

“They probably also got some consumer feedback and consumers may have said, ‘Something’s been lost in the promotion, it’s digital now, and we miss going in and getting that instant sort of gratification,’ that’s part of the fun of the program.”

While most consumers have smartphones and are able to access the contest digitally, not everyone wants to, Winder noted.

Until it was changed in 2020, the contest had existed largely in the same basic format since it was first launched by Tim Hortons in 1986. The announcement Wednesday signified the chain’s decision to get back to a promotion with a long and successful track record, said Winder.

“Simple is often better, and they had a formula of something that worked really well,” he said, “so why change it?”

The move also signifies a larger shift in the retail space to pre-pandemic operations and programs that had to be put on hold due to restrictions or health precautions, said Winder.

“An example of that is a bit of a migration after the pandemic back to brick-and-mortar stores from online only,” he said. “We can’t underestimate that in-person, analog, tactile behaviour and the instant gratification you get by rolling up that rim.”

‘Real pressure’ for food chains

Tim Hortons, like many quick service restaurant brands, is also navigating a challenging time for consumers who are increasingly on the hunt for value, Winder explained.

“There is real pressure in that segment right now because with the cost of food and the cost of restaurant food going up, consumers are trying to eat at home more because they can’t afford it,” he said.

Other popular chains like McDonald’s have recently added additional value meal promotions to try and win over customers, Winder noted, and Roll Up The Rim may help Tim Hortons stay competitive in the space.

“Maybe this will help indirectly offer more value, at least in the short term, to the consumer because you’ve got a chance of winning something,” he said.

“Right now, it’s all about value and managing money and lowering costs for consumers too, so companies are dancing a little bit to try to reposition themselves to show more value.”

Last week, Tim Hortons said it would make a number of subtle changes to its menu in the coming months, including an improved English muffin, adding fountain drink machines to some locations and debuting new espresso equipment, according to The Canadian Press.

“It shows you that we are really fully, fully focused ... on guest feedback and then, we keep improving the core in addition to innovating,” Schwan told the news service.

For this year’s edition of Roll Up The Rim To Win, Tim Hortons says there are more than 30 million prizes available to be won, including vacations, gift cards, electronics, and more than 17 million coffees.

And for those who have become accustomed to participating in the contest digitally through Tims Rewards and the Tim Hortons app, that aspect will remain, the company said.

The contest kicks off on Feb. 23 and runs through March 22, Tim Hortons said, with physical Roll Up The Rim cups available “while supplies last.”

With files from The Canadian Press