Tim Hortons is baking some star power into its breakfast menu.

The cafe chain is launching two scrambled egg boxes with actor Ryan Reynolds.

The boxes developed by the Vancouver-born star of "Deadpool" come in bacon or sausage varieties and are filled out with two scrambled eggs, hashbrowns and chipotle sauce.

Tims chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi said Reynolds chose them because they resemble the bacon and egg breakfasts he and his family eat at home.

When he was on set recording a new ad to launch the product, she says its chef almost couldn't make the boxes fast enough to match the speed at which Reynolds was eating them.

The boxes form the first part of a multi-phase partnership with Reynolds and come three years after Tims collaborated with pop star Justin Bieber on three new Timbits, a cold brew and merchandise including tote bags.