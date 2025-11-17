The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign will be supporting the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association for a third year in a row.

The campaign was launched Monday at the Tim Hortons at 1891 Front Road in LaSalle and will run until Sunday, November 23.

100 per cent of proceeds from each Holiday Smile Cookie sold at the more than 50 Tim Hortons across Windsor-Essex will be shared by the food bank association and the Tim Hortons Foundation camps.

CEO of UHC Hub of Opportunities and President of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association June Muir says a campaign like this really helps fill a need.

"All people have to do is order cookies; come in and buy a cookie if you're having a meeting. Think about serving these cookies; put a smile on your staff's face while putting a smile on our face because we'll be able to help people in need," she says.

The food bank association saw over 235,000 visits in 2024; 30 per cent of the visits were children.

Muir says over $70,000 was raised last year for the association.

"100 per cent goes into food. So we buy food products that aren't donated, like milk, eggs, and meat. Each and every month we're able to add that to a hamper, something that is very, very expensive," she says. "This type of campaign really does support us and allows us to buy those food items that are so necessary."

Local Tim Hortons franchise owner Jessica Pritchard says they're hoping to sell more cookies and raise more money than last year.

"I think we're always hoping to do better than the previous year. Anything better than $70,000 would be absolutely amazing. So we're hoping to beat that this year for sure," she says.

Last year's campaign helped raise $10.7 million across Canada.

Visit timhortons.ca/holiday-smile-cookie to learn about the local charity or community group being supported in your region along with Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.