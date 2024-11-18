The Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign at Tim Hortons returns this year looking to help a local cause.

The campaign starts today and will run until Nov. 24, with cookies available for $1.50.

This year, the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association has been selected as the recipient for the second year in a row at 52 Tim Horton's across Windsor and Essex County. Last year, over $70,000 was raised for the Food Bank Association through this campaign.

100 per cent of the proceeds from the Holiday Smile Cookie go back into the community to help those facing food insecurities.

This is the second year the Holiday Cookie is being sold, which is a white chocolate sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and hand-decorated with a white icing smile face.

June Muir, CEO of UHC Hub of Opportunities and President of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, says it's been a tough year.

"We were just so grateful that we had the opportunity again this year, and we weren't expecting it, and when we got the call, we were really, really grateful to hear that once again we're going to be the recipient of that Holiday Smile Cookie."

She says the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association saw over 211,000 visits in 2023.

"With a 27 per cent increase in first-time users, I think this in itself highlights the growing need for food assistance in our community. Food insecurity is definitely on the rise, we know there are many people in Windsor and Essex County that absolutely need help."

Muir says the money goes towards food that isn't typically donated.

"The things that aren't donated we're able to take that money and we're able to buy things like milk, eggs, meat, whatever we need. So, it's great to have the monetary donations because we're able to buy those food items that we normally wouldn't get donated. And also, we can buy some turkey's for Christmas."

On November 18 at 9:30 a.m. Tim Hortons and the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association is kicking off the campaign at the Tim Hortons located on 2390 Walker Road.

Last year, $9.8-million was raised through the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign, spreading kindness and supporting local charities and community groups across the country, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.