A successful year through the Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.

$13-million was raised nationwide, with just over $179,000 raised in Windsor-Essex.

Of that $179,000 raised, $89,000 will go to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, and the remaining funds will be given to the Tim Hortons Foundation camps.

The funds raised throughout the campaign will be split amongst the 15 food banks within the association based on the number of people they serve.

The $2 Holiday Cookie is a white chocolate sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and hand-decorated with a white icing smile face.

June Muir, CEO of UHC Hub of Opportunities and President of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, says this funding amount is incredible as there are many food products that can't be donated.

"We're able to purchase eggs, meat, milk, the things that can't be donated. And those are the food items that we want to give out to families, so having this huge monetary donation in January will allow us to buy food products that we don't get donated."

She says she couldn't stop smiling when she found out the donation total.

"I couldn't believe that it was $89,000, they have raised over $13-million across Canada benefiting over 600 charities. So, it was a really good announcement, a great day for us knowing that we have this money now to purchase food items."

Muir says the Windsor-Essex community is so generous.

"We're in a time where people are facing food insecurity... food is very expensive, so this is going to be really helpful and just a big thank you to everyone."

The campaign ran from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23.

In 2024, approximately $70,000 was raised through the holiday campaign.