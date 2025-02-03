Tim Hortons is bringing its famed Roll up to Win contest back to its roots.

The cafe chain says this year's promotion will come with the return of hot beverage cups that can be rolled up, along with the digital game it's been using for the last five years.

Tim Hortons moved the promotion to a completely digital format in 2020 to keep staff from having to handle rims that had been gripped and sipped by customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tims' chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi says customers have since told the company they miss being able to roll up their rims when the promotion is running.

She says Tims decided to bring the pastime back, in part because it found a way to navigate health concerns. Winners will now show Tims staff their rims before dropping them in a box.

While Tims has only committed to bringing the rollable beverage cups back for a limited time during the contest's February 24 to March 23 run, Bagozzi says the company will consider reviving them again in the future.