A woman from Tilbury has died following a single vehicle crash in Chatham.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, around 1:30 a.m., Chatham-Kent Police responded to a single vehicle collision on Creek Road near Maynard Line.

Police and emergency services attended the scene and located a car that had left the roadway and struck a residence.

A 23-year-old woman from Tilbury was located with serious injuries and was transferred to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, and was later transferred to the London Health Science Centre with life-threatening conditions.

Police state that on Sept. 22, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

A 24-year-old man was also transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with minor injuries.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit was called in to take over the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation, and those with further information surrounding the collision are asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.