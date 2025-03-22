A fire in downtown Tilbury Friday night has caused $2-million in damages.

58 firefighters responded to 18 Queen Street North around 7 p.m. to find a structure fully involved.

Chatham-Kent fire says the structure had businesses on the bottom, and apartments above on the second storey.

The fire caused extensive damage, including water damage, with the roof collapsing.

Residents have been displaced and are in the care of victim services and Chatham-Kent police.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department says the cause is undetermined.