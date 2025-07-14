OTTAWA — The CEO of TikTok is asking the industry minister for an urgent meeting about Ottawa's order directing the company to shut down its Canadian operations.

Shou Chew wrote to Joly on July 2 asking for an in-person meeting within two weeks.

In November, Ottawa ordered the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business following a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform.

The app would still remain available to Canadians.

Chew argues that order was made in different circumstances, when it looked like the United States was going to ban TikTok.

He says going ahead with the order would make Canada an outlier among its allies, including other countries that are part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.