Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (2-0)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-0); Dodgers: Blake Snell (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Detroit Tigers to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles had a 98-64 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Dodgers pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2024 season.

Detroit had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Tigers slugged .385 with a .685 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (nerve), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Getting loose in LA 📍 pic.twitter.com/rXhtGHsPWj — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 27, 2025