Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman (34) works against the St. Louis Cardinals during first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

The Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million contract with veteran righty Kevin Gausman, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Gausman, 35, split the 2026 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs, moving from Toronto to Chicago in a deal at the trade deadline.

Gausman joined the Blue Jays in 2022 on a five-year deal worth $110 million - at the time, the largest contract given to a free-agent pitcher in Blue Jays history.

He finished ninth in American League Cy Young Award voting in his first season in Toronto, and finished third in voting in the following campaign in 2023.

Gausman made eight appearances in the postseason for the Blue Jays - seven starts - where he held an ERA of 3.79 over 40.1 innings across three trips to the playoffs.

Gausman was a major force on the Jays’ pitching staff during their playoff run in the 2025 season that culminated in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series. He pitched in six games in that postseason with a 2.93 ERA, picking up a win in a relief appearance in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners.

A veteran of 14 MLB seasons, the native of Centennial, Colo., has a career 3.87 ERA with 2,138 strikeouts over 2,088.2 innings pitched with the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Blue Jays and Cubs.