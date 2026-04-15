It’s another big extension for a star rookie.

The Detroit Tigers announced an extension for Kevin McGonigle on Wednesday through the 2034 season.

Homegrown and here to stay ✍️



We have agreed to terms with Kevin McGonigle on an eight-year contract extension covering the 2027-2034 seasons! pic.twitter.com/YoVwwEGQ4a — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 15, 2026

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reports the deal is worth $150 million. The contract has no options and comes with a $14 million signing bonus.

The 21-year-old infielder made his big league debut last month. A native of Media, PA, McGonigle was taken with the 37th overall selection of the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft. Heading into the season, he was rated as Baseball America’s No. 2 prospect behind Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Konnor Griffin, who also signed a long-term deal last week.

McGonigle has appeared in 17 games for the Tigers this season. Through 61 at-bats, McGonigle is batting .311 with 19 hits, a home run, eight runs batted in and an OPS of .908. He’s walked 11 times and struck out in eight at-bats.

The Tigers (8-9) continue a series at home against the Kansas City Royals (7-10) later on Wednesday evening.