Roars from Comerica Park in downtown Detroit could be heard from blocks away during the Tigers game on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians went head-to-head in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday, where the Tigers took the lead in the series after a 3-0 win.

Fans outside of Comerica were beaming as they watched the team play at home for the first time since the postseason began.

The Tigers fell 7-0 in Game 1 in Cleveland, but tied up the best-of-five series on Monday afternoon with a 3-0 victory.

This fan said it's been beautiful to watch the Tigers get this far.

"Unbelievable that we get to be here and get to experience this, and it's a once in a lifetime opportunity for a lot of people. So, we're excited to join it together, and especially with my grandson - that's what it's all about, the younger generations."

These two boys from Toronto attended the Wednesday game - and skipped school to watch.

"We skipped it... baseball is better than school."



Riley attended the game with his friend and says they've been lifelong fans.

"Oh man... Tigers buddy. Last minute, when they won that game the other day, I said 'we're buying tickets', text this guy, says 'I'm in', and here we are."

Meanwhile in Windsor the downtown watch party on Ouellette Avenue hosted by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association had fans cheering as the Tigers won Game 3.

Approximately 40 people were in attendance enjoying food and drinks at a number of restaurants between Wyandotte Street and Park Street.

Thomas Obrien was beaming as the Tigers claimed victory and says he's been a fan of the Detroit team for a long time.

"My whole life, my dad - as long as I was growing up my dad made me a Tigers fan. And it's been great."

Rob Campana was at the watch party with friends and says the team has had an amazing turnaround.

"What they've done since mid-August, and winning all of those games, and getting into the playoffs... it's amazing."

According to the Detroit Tigers, 44,885 fans were in attendance during Wednesday's game - the largest attendance for a postseason game in Comerica Park history.

The Tigers last made the playoffs in 2014, and hasn't won the World Series since 1984.

Game 4 of the series will be held at Comerica Park in Detroit this evening starting at 6:08 p.m.

If the Tigers win tonight, they will advance to the American League Championship Series against the winner of the series between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals.