Tiger Woods is out with another injury. Woods says he ruptured his left Achilles tendon and had surgery Tuesday.

He did not offer many details.

But the injury will keep him out of the Masters and leaves in question whether he can play in any other major championship the rest of the year.

As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.



This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon

Woods says he was ramping up his practice when he felt a pain in his left Achilles.

He says it was determined to be a ruptured tendon. Woods says he had minimally invasive surgery.

Those involve a smaller incision and lead to a shorter recovery time. But it's typically a month until someone can even put weight on their foot.