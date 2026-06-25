Tickets down 17 per cent in school zones across the city

With the school year coming to an end, the city’s manager of transportation operations is applauding parents and school officials.

Speaking on AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg, Bill Kralovensky says there was almost a 17 per cent drop in the number of tickets handed in school zones during the 2025-26 school year compared to previous years.

There were 1,323 tickets issued in ’24-’25 and 1,129 handed out in ‘25-’26.

He’s crediting area school boards as well as teachers for assisting the city with its outreach and rules in school zones.

Kralovensky says the 2025-26 school year was a ‘booming success.’

“Everybody out there, great job,” says Kralovensky. “Thanks for doing this, looking up getting your kids.”

He says he had his staff do some polling at more problematic schools.

“They’re saying their bus attendance is up; everything so way to go, Windsor,” he says. “Way to go, elementary school teachers, for digging in and helping us out. Way to go.”

Kralovensky says the school boards and schools have been assisting the city.

“Because they get the same problem,” says Kralovensky. “The principal gets a call, I’m dropping my kid off, I got a ticket—what’s going on?” so they don’t want that either. They’re stepping up even a little more, and it was wonderful, wonderful news for this for sure.

He says stopping in non-stopping zones in front of schools has been an issue for the city.

Today is the last day of school before summer break for elementary and secondary students.