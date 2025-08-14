It's Miracle Treat Day across Canada where participating Dairy Queen locations will donate net proceeds from every Blizzard treat sold to their local children’s hospital foundation, helping to improve care for children in their communities.

Proceeds from every Blizzard treat sold in Windsor-Essex will go to the Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre.

Approximately 5,000 Windsor families utilize the Children's Hospital in London each year.

Kim Morrison, general manager, Kingsville Dairy Queen, said this year marks the 23rd year of Miracle Treat Day.

"It's Kingsville fourth year running it, and what it is is 100 per cent of the proceeds for any Blizzard that is purchased is donated to the Children's Miracle Network," Morrison said.

Morrison said the proceeds provide critical funding for life-saving treatments and essential services for kids in need.

"Each day roughly 7,000 children enter a Children's Miracle Network hospital for treatment. Dairy Queen has raised over $185-million throughout their fundraising efforts in the last 23 years," she said.

Morrison said Windsor-Essex residents keep returning year after year.

"We have companies that are getting involved as well, so they'll buy 10 or 15 Blizzards for their employees just to participate and be apart of it," Morrison said.

"I think the awareness of the cause is growing as the years go on and we've been seeing good participation from the community."

There are over 2.8 million visits to Children's Miracle Network hospitals every year.

Over $2 million has been raised locally since Miracle Treat Day began.