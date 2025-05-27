OTTAWA — Reading the throne speech today, King Charles says Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the United States.

The speech confirms that Canada will join the ReArm Europe plan — a major defence procurement project to ramp up arms production in Europe.

The move could reduce Canada's reliance on the U.S. as a source of military equipment.

The speech from the throne lays out the government's priorities for the new Parliament.

The speech mentioned Canadian sovereignty several times and the King finished his address by saying, "As the anthem reminds us, the true North is indeed strong and free."

The speech follows months of U.S. President Donald Trump calling for Canada's annexation and deploying tariffs against U.S. allies.